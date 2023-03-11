Forgive Me, Lagos BRT Driver In Train Crash Begs Victims

The driver of the Lagos State Government staff bus that was involved in the incident that led to a train colliding with the bus at the PWD/ Shogunle railway line, on the Agege motor road in Lagos, on Thursday, has appealed to victims of the accident to forgive him.

INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reports that some survivors said the 44-year-old driver, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Flag Officers at the rail line.

The driver, however, blamed the incident on a mechanical fault in the bus.

The driver, who works with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, was also said to have been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department.

He was said to be overheard narrating to some of his relatives who were waiting for him there.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault, he said.

“It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God.”

Trapped in the squashed vehicle were sweaty faces, tired breaths, and bloodied bodies, struggling to find their way out to the rays of the morning light above.