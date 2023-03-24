Four Men Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Armed Robbery, Kidnap

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Thursday sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery and kidnapping of a woman identified as Mrs Gloria Emole.

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo held that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The convicts were said to have committed the offences on November 19, 2012, at about 8.30 am. They were arraigned on July 13, 2013, and were remanded in prison custody.

The convicts were arraigned on a three-count bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping preferred against them by Lagos State.

The state Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, had told the court during their arraignment that they kidnapped the victim who was about to leave her house at 7, Unity Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under Sections 297,285 (2) a, and 291, of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The victim was later released on November 22, 2012, after a ransom of $70,000 was paid by her husband.

“The defendants are sentenced to 10 years for the first count of conspiracy. They are hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the second count of armed robbery and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for the third count of kidnapping,” Justice Lawal-Akapo held.