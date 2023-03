Ghana Removes Fuel Subsidy

The Ghana National Petroleum Authority has announced removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The removal of the subsidy is part of the country’s implemented regulatory measures to ensure stability across its downstream sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Abdul Hamid, said this during a presentation at the ongoing Africa Refiners and Distributers week 2023, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Hamid said the Ghanaian government, through the NPA, has also removed energy subsidies.

“We have removed subsidies and deregulated our markets. Industries were shutting down because the government was finding it hard to find the money to provide subsidies and to this day industry is being powered by investments in the private sector and there are no complaints of supply.