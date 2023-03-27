Ghanaian Fan Faints After Touching Victor Osimhen

A yet to be identified Ghanaian fan has reportedly slumped and collapsed after meeting with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen at the Estadio 24 de Setembro Sunday evening.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday trained at the Estadio 24 de Setembro stadium in Bissau ahead of their second leg of the AFCON qualifier.

Last weekend at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Guinea-Bissau defeated Nigeria in front of their home fans.

Super Eagles was defeated through a 29th minute goal by Esperance Sportive Troyes Aube Champagne forward, Mama Balde.

Balde capitalized on a mistake by Nigeria center-backs Kevin Akpoguma and Calvin Bassey. He connected with a loop ball from inside their half, and slotted into the goal of a charging Francis Uzoho.

Efforts by the Super Eagles to restore parity in the game hit the rocks as the visitors stood their ground.

The win was Guinea-Bissau first victory against the three-time African Champions. It also helped the Djurtus to leapfrog into the first position in their Group with seven points from three games.

According to a report from NPFLUpdates’ correspondent revealed that a Ghanaian fan of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, had collapsed and fainted after touching the player.

It was later revealed that the fan was resuscitated by sympathizers on ground.

Reporting a similar incident that took place inside the Bissau stadium, football commentator and content creator, Randa Andrew, revealed how away fans appreciated the Super Eagles.

He also confirmed how a fan(names withheld) has collapsed and broke into tears after hugging Italian Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen.

“Photos from Eagles training session at September 24 stadium in Bissau. Team green won the 20mins practice session 3-2.

“Weird Scenes today after training. Guinea-Bissau fans love SE. One ran into the pitch, hugged Victor Osimhen and then collapsed and started crying. It was a tough day at training for the stadium security,” he tweeted via his verified Twitter handle.