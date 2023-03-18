Gov. Buni Warns Political Parties Against Election Violence In Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has warned the people of the State against political violence in today’s governorship election and state assembly elections.

Buni, who is vying for a second term as Yobe’s governor in Saturday’s governorship election, urged residents in the state to ensure a hitch-free election by conducting themselves peacefully.

In a press statement released on Friday, through his director general, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, the governor urged the electorate to build on the successes recorded in previous elections for a successful exercise across the State.

Mai Mala Buni vowed to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security forces, and other stakeholders so as to have an itch free election.

“We should always lead the path and remain role models of democracy and peaceful electioneering in Nigeria.

“We must not derail from our very successful and excellent record of conducting peaceful elections in Yobe state.

“We are a united family and politics must never divide us to fight against each other,” the governor stated.

Buni’s major contender in the March 18 governorship election is the People’s Democratic Party’s Sharif Abdullahi , a former member of the House of Representatives and the Senate.