Gov Election 2023: Buhari Wins Ward for APC

The President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, delivered the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in his ward for the All Progressives.

The results announced by the Collation Officer for the ward, Hamza Yusuf, showed that for the governorship election, the APC scored 261 votes; PDP polled 32 votes and NNPP didn’t get any votes.

Similarly, the APC scored 240 votes in the State House of Assembly election while PDP scored 50 votes.

Results from other polling units were still being collated at the time of filing this report on Saturday evening.

