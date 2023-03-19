Gov Elections: Seyi Makinde Wins 17 of 18 LGs In Oyo, 15 More To Go

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde is in the early lead in the March 18 poll conducted in the South-West state with victory in 17 of the 18 local government (LG) election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Of the 33 local governments in the state, 18 LG results have been collated so far by the electoral umpire, with 15 more to go.
Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is seeking reelection after his four-year term.
He is seeking reelection with 15 others including Labour Party (LP)’s Akinwale Tayo as well as a serving senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Makinde won 17 of the LGs announced so far while Folarinn won one.
Makinde is the last of the PDP G5 or Integrity Group with an election. Already, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), who have been in office for eight years each, all lost their senatorial bid while Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who is also completing his second term as Governor didn’t run for any elective post.
With the defeat of three of his comrades, all eyes are now on Makinde in the March 18 poll.
Governorship elections were held in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday. The governorship and state assembly elections were held a week later than initially scheduled after a court case forced INEC to move them forward.
Eight of the 36 states — Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo — have governorship elections “off-season” due to litigations and court judgements.
In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections were on March 18 are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.
Of the 28 states, 11 serving governor including Makinde are seeking reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.
Ibadan North-West LG
CO: DR YEMISI ALABA
REG VOTERS: 128091
ACCR VOTERS: 27279
A: 1291
APC: 5947
LP: 74
PDP: 19007
VALID VOTE: 26760
REJECTED: 516
TOTAL VOTES CAST : 27276
INCIDENT:
WARD 6 UNIT 19 : Over voting
ONA ARA LG
CO: DR FESTUS/OMOWALE
REG VOTERS : 89190
ACCR VOTERS : 25122
A: 1212
APC : 5510
LP: 36
PDP: 17326
VALID VOTE : 24537
REJECTED : 576
TOTAL VOTES CAST 25113
Ibarapa East LG
CO:
REG VOTERS : 57929
ACCR VOTERS : 20654
A: 1885
APC : 7094
LP: 10
PDP: 11125
VALID VOTE : 20377
REJECTED : 275
TOTAL VOTES CAST : 20652
INCIDENT:
Cancellation in 1 unit due to distruption
AFIJIO LG
CO:
REG VOTERS : 52477
ACCR VOTERS : 20834
A: 1357
APC : 5588
LP: 10
PDP: 13139
VALID VOTE : 20433
REJECTED : 386
TOTAL VOTES CAST : 20819
INCIDENT:
NON
ATIBA LG
CO: DR SALIU
REG VOTERS : 86239
ACCR VOTERS : 28016
A: 1113
APC : 7484
LP: 15
PDP: 18389
VALID VOTE : 27437
REJECTED : 409
TOTAL VOTES CAST : 27846
INCIDENT:
Cancellation of votes in pulling unit 8 (502 reg voters) due to overvoting
ORIIRE LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 74589
ACCREDITED VOTERS 26348
A: 1895
APC: 9216
LP: 17
PDP: 13767
TOTAL VALID VOTES 26063
REJECTED VOTES 284
TOTAL VOTES CAST 26347
IBADAN SOUTHWEST LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 231730
ACCREDITED VOTERS 44600
A 2270
APC 9491
LP 166
PDP 31273
TOTAL VALID VOTES 43731
REJECTED VOTES 849
TOTAL VOTES CAST 44580
CANCELLATION IN WARD 5 POLLING UNIT DUE OVER VOTING
OLUYOLE LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 130680
ACCREDITED VOTERS 30777
A: 1386
APC: 6592
LP: 62
PDP: 21700
TOTAL VALID VOTES 30181
REJECTED VOTES 563
TOTAL VOTES CAST 30744
ATISBO LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 60172
ACCREDITED VOTERS 17987
A: 1188
APC: 6955
LP: 16
PDP: 9199
TOTAL VALID VOTES 17648
REJECTED VOTES 335
TOTAL VOTES CAST 17983
SAKI EAST LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 48069
ACCREDITED VOTERS 14337
A: 188
APC: 5519
LP: 07
PDP: 8374
TOTAL VALID VOTES 14254
REJECTED VOTES 83
TOTAL VOTES CAST 14337
SURULERE LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 72523
ACCREDITED VOTERS 25676
A: 271
APC: 8882
LP: 173
PDP: 15554
TOTAL VALID VOTES 25248
REJECTED VOTES 428
TOTAL VOTES CAST 25676
cancellation in ward 5. BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched at gunpoint
ITESIWAJU LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 45437
ACCREDITED VOTERS 15003
A 2036
APC 4597
LP 09
PDP 8034
TOTAL VALID VOTES 14839
REJECTED VOTES 162
TOTAL VOTES CAST 15001
OGO-OLUWA LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 47621
ACCREDITED VOTERS 17045
A 50
APC 5570
LP 17
PDP 10930
TOTAL VALID VOTES 16778
REJECTED VOTES 267
TOTAL VOTES CAST 17045
CANCELLATION IN WARD 8 UNIT 9 DUE TO DISRUPTION
IREPO LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 57347
ACCREDITED VOTERS 17988
A 388
APC 9785
LP 03
PDP 7193
TOTAL VALID VOTES 17831
REJECTED VOTES 157
TOTAL VOTES CAST 17988
OLORUNSOGO LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 39937
ACCREDITED VOTERS 12412
A 998
APC 4851
LP 04
PDP 5838
TOTAL VALID VOTES 11918
REJECTED VOTES 115
TOTAL VOTES CAST 12033
CANCELLATION IN WARD ONE DUE TO OVER VOTING
IBADAN NORTH EAST LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 169561
ACCREDITED VOTERS 41217
A 1564
APC 8486
LP 61
PDP 29396
TOTAL VALID VOTES 40180
REJECTED VOTES 1037
TOTAL VOTES CAST 41217
OGBOMOSHO SOUTH LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 97732
ACCREDITED VOTERS 27949
A 961
APC 8257
LP 83
PDP 17693
TOTAL VALID VOTES 27492
REJECTED VOTES 457
TOTAL VOTES CAST 27949
IBADAN SOUTH EAST LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS 185880
ACCREDITED VOTERS 35873
A 1846
APC 9147
PDP 23585
TOTAL VALID VOTES 35081
REJECTED VOTES 705
TOTAL VOTES CAST 35786