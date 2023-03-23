Gov. Matawalle Apologises To Zamfarans, Concedes Governorship Election Defeat

With the intention to sue for calm in Zamfara State, governor Bello Matawalle has sought the forgiveness of residents even as he conceded defeat in the just concluded March 18 governorship election in the State.

Information Nigeria had reported that Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal Dare.

The governor, via an audio message to the people of the State said he and all his supporters have to submit to the will of “Almighty Allah” as things happen only by His will.

According to Matawalle, when his administration came on board he met with all major stakeholders in the State on how best they could restore lasting peace through peace dialogues, adding that, till today there is nothing more challenging than insecurity bedevilling the state.

“We have achieved the political reconciliation and this paved way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the State,” he said.

“If I have knowingly or unknowingly offended or hurt the feeling of anyone, I seek his or her forgiveness. I’m a human being like anyone and only Almighty Allah’s deeds or actions are error-free.

“I’m also using this medium to appeal for calm and sympathise with those who have lost their property in the name of celebration. We should understand that we have no other place than Zamfara state.

“We are also calling on the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace to the state. We are grateful for the commitment and hard work and resilience of the people of our dear State.”