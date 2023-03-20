Gov. Sule Wins Nasarawa Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State the winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Announcing the result on Monday in Lafia, the state returning officer, Tanko Ishaya, noted that Sule of the All Progressives Congress having garnered the highest votes is declared the winner of the election in Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule polled 347,209 votes to defeat his closest rival, David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 283,016 votes.