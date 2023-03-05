Governorship Election: We Have 2.1bn Litres Of Fuel In Stock – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has assured Nigerians that it will ensure the more distribution of the Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, as the country prepares for the governorship and state assembly elections slated for March 11.

The NNPCL attributed fuel queues in Abuja and some parts of the country to restrictions on businesses and movement during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

It said operations had resumed at the depots and trucks were being dispatched to various parts of the country.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Muhammad, in a statement said its latest updates released on Saturday showed a total of 2.1 billion litres of PMS in stock.

Muhammad said this represented 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels.

This, he said, was equivalent to 35 days of sufficiency as of March 4.

READ MORE: Fuel Scarcity: We Have 1.8bn Litres Of Petrol In Stock – NNPCL

Muhammad, while reassuring Nigerians of a robust supply of PMS, said the NNPCL planned to close the month of March with about 2.8 billion litres, equivalent to 47 days of sufficiency.

“The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country, is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

“However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country.

“We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days.

“The NNPCL and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the governorship and State Assembly elections.

“We, therefore, enjoin Nigerians not to engage in panic buying,” he said.