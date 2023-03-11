Grant Us Access To BVAS Within Three Days, Else We Protest – LP Tells INEC

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to allow the Party’s lawyers and agents inspect the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) machines, alongside other electoral materials or face the Obi-dient movement.

Tanko Yinusa, chief spokesman, of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP PCC), disclosed the development to Tribune in an interview.

Yinusa said, INEC has chosen what court order to obey and which to disobey, adding that the Commission has gone ahead to start configuring BVAS machines when the Court asked her to allow the inspection of the BVAS by the Labour Party.

According to him, such action would tamper with the already stored and contentious result of the Presidential Election for which the LP requested machine inspection.

His words: “They have begun configuring the BVAS machines.

“They denied us, and have not allowed us to have access to the BVAS Machines at all, these are the issues.

“And we are saying that if they do not allow us we would be force to call all our people to come out and mobilize ourselves to go to INEC office and demand for the rights of the people based on the last election.”

“They are disregarding the court order and they have gone ahead to do what they want to do based on the order of the court that gives them the room to say that they can reconfigure.

“They refused to obey the court order that says they should give us the right to inspect the BVAS before they re-configure the machine.

“They took the matter to the court. The Court said they should grant access to the Labour Party to inspect the election materials and also gives them the right to reconfigure the BVAS.

“So they worked in the order to reconfigure but are denying us the access by the same order to inspect the material before they re-configure.”

Tanko said the Party considered the development, as one, in bad faith and would resort to the street to demand justice.