Group Blasts LP’s Rhodes-Vivour Over ‘Minimum Wage’ Campaign Promise

Yoruba Leaders of Thought has described as fraudulent the promise made by the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to make N60,000 as minimum wage if elected in Saturday’s election.

The group claimed that the minimum wage proposed by the candidate was not only unreasonable but also an attempt to trick Lagosians into voting for the Labour Party in the election.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s national secretary, Mr. Bayo Aina, which was made accessible to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

The proposed minimum wage, according to Aina, a former chairman of the Ekiti Fiscal Responsibility Commission, violates the Fiscal Responsibility Act and would prevent the state government from having enough money to manage vital economic sectors.

The group led by an elder statesman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, explained that Rhodes-Vivour was making the promise out of ignorance of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and it shows he is not deep about governance in the country.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, he explained is meant to provide for prudent management of the nation’s resources, ensure long-term macro-economic stability of the national economy, secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a medium-term fiscal policy framework.

According to him ” The candidate to have proposed to spend so much and increase recurrent expenditure by more than 30%, without indicating how the impact on the capital expenditure will be mitigated. Does he propose more taxes?

“The candidate was not only naive in making unrealistic promises, but he was also reckless and unintelligent to have proposed to go contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

He noted that implementing the 60,000 minimum wages would leave nothing or less for other critical sectors of the economy.

While asking public servants in the state to reject the LP candidate and his greek gift in the Saturday election, he said Lagosians must not make the mistake of electing someone who would not improve their lots in the election.

He urged Lagosians to rally around Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and return him for a second term in office.