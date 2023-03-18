Guber Polls: “No One Can Intimidate Me” – Kate Henshaw Calls Out Eti-Osa LG Chair

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has called out Eti-Osa Local Government Chairman, Rasheedat Adu, for alleged threats during the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Kate who made this known in a video shared on her Twitter page noted that despite the threat received, she would vote for whoever she deemed fit because nobody can threaten her.

READ ALSO: Come With Your Equipment, We Don’t Want Repeat Of Last Election — Kate Henshaw Tells INEC

She said, “This video is to call out the Eti-Osa local government chairman, Rasheedat Adu. I do not know what you have against me or what I did to you, maybe because I told you off the last time, you came here and was issuing instructions. Maybe you thought I do not understand Yoruba and one of them said he would slap me.

“A gentleman in an afro and glasses came later and started pointing at me. You should be ashamed of yourselves… This country, this Lagos belongs to everybody.

“No one, I repeat no one can threaten me!!! I have every right to vote for whomever I want. No amount of abuse & vitriol will stop me from carrying out my civic duty!!

“No one can intimidate me!! I have every right to carry out my duty No amount of abuse or vitriol will work.. You are a public servant!! I have taken note of all your thugs!!”

Watch video below: