Gunmen Assassinate Osun Chief

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed a chief identified as Gbenga Okotore, in Okutu-Ope community, Ilesa, in Osun state.

It was gathered that the attackers shot Okotore at a close range.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the armed men reportedly shot sporadically into the air before killing their target.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Adekunle Adegbola, said the entire community has been thrown into mourning, adding that the deceased might have been trailed to the spot where he was killed.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Security Guard Who Murdered House Help In Her Bedroom For Rejecting His Advances

Adegbola said they heard the sound of gunshots when the incident happened but could not move closer to the place for the fear of being killed too.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, March 16, 2023, said that the perpetrators of the act would be apprehended.

“Okotore was a chief, a community leader in the area. We have commenced work on the incident and those involved will not escape justice,” the PPRO stated.

She added that a team of detectives had commenced investigations into the matter and that in no distant time, those behind the dastardly act would be nabbed and would not go unpunished.