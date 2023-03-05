Hackers Allegedly Steal Over N2.9bn From Flutterwave Accounts

Nigerian Fintech Company, Flutterwave suffered a major loss after hackers reportedly transferred the sum of ₦2,949,557,867 from their accounts.

The tech giant’s counsel, Albert Onimole, reported the case to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Techcabal reported.

According to Onimole’s letter, the hacking on Flutterwave’s accounts occurred about some weeks ago, adding that the said sum was initially transferred to 28 accounts in 63 transactions.

Although the accounts that received the money were listed, the police are yet to freeze the receiving accounts to prevent the money being moved.

According to Flutterwave, some commercial banks allowed the money to be moved to other accounts, widening the money trail.

To investigate the accounts holding the stolen funds across various financial institutions in Nigeria, S.A. Adedesin, Legal Officer, State CID, Panti, Yaba, filed a suit in the Magistrate Court of Lagos to support Flutterwave’s claims.

The suit is between the Commissioner of Police and the affected 28 commercial banks.

While there are no documents to confirm if the court has ruled in favour of Inspector Micheal’s motion, some people have confirmed that their accounts have been frozen in connection to the hack.

Per the motion filed by Adebesin, 107 accounts, including fifth beneficiaries of those accounts, are to be placed on lien/Post-No-Debit (PND).

With the stolen funds distributed across several accounts, which, according to tweets, may or may not have anything to do with the hack, it is not clear at this time who hacked Flutterwave.