Herders Reportedly Kill Five In Benue Communities

Five persons have been confirmed dead with one missing in Agatu and Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue state after armed men suspected to be herdsmen militia attacked some communities.

According to The Sun, five persons were killed in two separate attacks on Thursday, 23rd March 2023 while many others were injured.

The attacks were carried out separately at Atakpa and Ogbaulu communities in Agatu LGA where four persons were reportedly killed and several women raped.

It was also gathered that another attack was launched by herders on the Iwili community of Otukpo LGA on Thursday where one person was killed.

Chairman of Agatu LGA, Joseph Ngbede, who confirmed the attack said that the suspected herders shot randomly at Atakpa by 5pm on Thursday and their mission was unknown.

He said that the youth leader from Atakpa was missing as police was still searching. He added that there was a threat to Ogbalu near Atakpa, the village.

“As of now four people were killed, one is missing and another one was injured,” Ngbede said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN), in Benue state, Ibrahim Galma, said he was just informed of the Agatu attack and his association were meeting over the incident.

Galma who confirmed that they don’t have problem with the Agatu people said “We are still in meeting as we speak over the crisis there. I just heard of the Agatu and Otukpo issue and I’m trying to find out what went wrong.”

The spokesperson for Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in Agatu but said details of the report have not been received.

“Agatu incident is confirmed but the detailed report has not been sent yet,” Anene said.