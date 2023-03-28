History Won’t Be Kind To Wike For Causing Ayu’s Suspension, PDP Crisis – Atiku Campaign

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of being the brain behind the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Party from his ward.

Recall that the executive of Ayu’s Igyorov Ward in the Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State suspended the PDP chairman for alleged anti-party activities.

Shortly after as reported by Information Nigeria, a High Court sitting in Makurdi presided over by Justice Wilfred Kpochin issued an interim order restraining Ayu from parading himself as the PDP chairman.

The order of the court was issued on Monday following an ex-parte application brought before the court by a PDP member, Conrad Utaan.

However, Charles Aniagwu, the spokesman for the campaign council, made the accusation in a chat with The Punch on Monday while reacting to Ayu’s suspension and the court order.

Aniagwu alleged that Wike was responsible for the crisis rocking the Benue PDP, saying that history will not be kind to the Rivers governor.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information asked Wike and others fuelling the crisis in the PDP to retrace their steps in the interest of democracy.

His words: “It is unfortunate that persons that were given positions of authority and people thrown by God into national limelight through the PDP are the ones taking steps to destroy the party.

“Governor Wike is writing his history and over time, that history will not be kind to him. They are trying to destroy the party believing that they are strong men today because they are in power.

‘’They want to break and set on fire the ladder they used in climbing up, forgetting that there are many people who would have taken advantage of that ladder not only to climb at the individual level but also for doing something that all of us will be proud of.

“They think they are fighting one man but that is far from it. We need a country with a strong opposition but if you destroy a very strong political party just because of your selfish interest, you will realize that to a large extent, you have undermined our development as a nation.”