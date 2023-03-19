“Hope Obidiots Believe Now That Lagos Belongs To Yorubas” – MC Oluomo Speaks After Guber Polls

Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akisanya better known as MC Oluomo has made a first public statement following the gubernatorial election which was held on Saturday.

Oluomo in his public statement sent a message to the Obidients, who are proud supporters of Labour Party.

Addressing the Obidients who he described as idiots, the Lagos Parks boss asked if they now believe that Lagos belongs to the Yorubas.

He added that they are now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man’s land.

“Hope the Obidiots believes now that Lagos belongs to Yoruba and they’re now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man’s land”.

This comes one day after he said the threats he made to the Igbos who do not intend to vote for his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC), was a joke.

See post below: