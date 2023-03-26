“How Basketmouth Humiliated Me At His Wedding” – Ayo Makun Recounts (Video)

Nigerian award-winning comedian and actor, Ayo Makun better known as Ay has continued to speak out on his strained friendship with colleague, Basketmouth.

The box office King has recounted how he was embarrassed and humiliated at Basketmouth’s wedding.

According to him, he had attended his wedding with his wife but was shocked when he wasn’t allowed to enter the event, as his name wasn’t on the list of guests.

Surprisingly, his wife was allowed to enter as her name was on the guest list. Since her husband couldn’t go in, his wife turned down the invite.

“Do you know that I attended Basketmouth’s wedding when all these things were going on at the time. I was at the wedding, they looked at the list of guests, wife’s name was on the list, my name no dey list. I wasn’t qualified to enter the wedding.

“I was looking at my wife, my wife dey look her husband and she was like okay. Let’s be going home since you no qualify to enter”.

He further revealed how his name would be kicked out of events because Basketmouth was in attendance.

READ ALSO: Unpaid ₦30k Sparked My 17-Year Rift With Basketmouth – AY Makun

“It’s so bad that sometimes, my name will be removed from an event: If AY is in, I’m not in’. Basket will be at an event, maybe AY is on the Bill, he won’t introduce me if he’s the MC. I will just go and pick my mic on the floor and go and do my thing. It was that bad.

“But I never gave up. Every opportunity maybe the wife gives birth, I’d go with my own wife or maybe something is going on. I kept doing everything.

“Long story short, one day Basket was in the club with a glass of drink, so I walked up to my guy. I said: Bright Okpocha (He’s my senior colleague but my junior in real life), how far my guy.

So we got talking. So I said to my friend, ‘You see God has blessed us. You have a house in Lekki, I have a house. You have a child. I have a child, God has blessed us. This thing that happened in 2006 guy drop am”

However, Basketmouth’s response shocked him as he stated that he doesn’t forgive.

“And my dear colleague looked at me eye ball to eye ball and said: I’m a beast. I don’t forgive.”

Watch video below: