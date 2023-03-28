‘I Can Live Anywhere I Want, Just Bothered About Younger Generation’ — Bode George On Proposed Exile After Tinubu’s Victory

Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is his right to live anywhere he chooses to reside in the world.

Recall the PDP chieftain and longtime rival of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had said he would go on exile if the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the February 25 presidential poll.

George, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said he can relocate to Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in West Africa like Ghana, Cotonou in Benin Republic and Lome in Togo if he isn’t satisfied with the incoming administration of the former Lagos State governor.

Asked whether he still nurses the thoughts of going on exile, George said, “I didn’t hide my feelings: I said if this fellow (Tinubu) becomes the President, I will lose my interest politically.

“I have the right as a Nigerian to live anywhere I want. And I am saying it publicly that I am ready to retire from partisan politics. This is my own personally conviction that they don’t have the capacity, the ability to run this nation.

“I am not a young man anymore. If I am not satisfied with the way things are going, I have a right to go and stay anywhere I want to live for the rest of my life and play with my children and grandchildren.”

According to him, he is not concerned about himself but bothered about young people.

He however lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari did not fulfil his promise to leave a legacy of free and fair elections, adding that the electoral umpire did not translate the results of the February 25 poll electronically as promised.

“I haven’t committed any offence that can debar me. I can go to Lome to live. I can go to go Cotonou. I can go to Ghana. I can even go to Iceland. I can go to anywhere I want. With my green passport and my credibility and worthiness, I can live anywhere. I am just bothered about the younger generation,” he said.