I May Reconsider Sacked Teachers — Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, disclosed that his administration may reconsider the termination of 1,500 teachers recruited by his predecessor.

Adeleke while reacting to questions from journalists on the occasion of his 100 days in office, at the Executive Lounge of the Governor’s Office, in Osogbo, said the case of the teachers will be reviewed, after the electioneering period and possibly along with others issues the administration’s review committee investigated.

He said: “I am a governor that believes in the rule of law and due process. After the electioneering period, we will look into their case. If due process is followed then I will know what to do, but I don’t believe in deploying sentiment into such issues.

“You will recall I set up various committees when I took over governance of Osun state. The committees are already submitting their reports. I have consequently set up white papers committee on the recommendations of the various committees. Before long, our government will take decisions on the various recommendations through a white paper.”