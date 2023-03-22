“I Never Told Anyone I’ll Die Soon” – Prophet Odumeje

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Prophet Odumeje, the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, has said he never told anyone he will die soon.

Speaking with The Nation on phone, Odumeje’s aide, Amaka Okoye said the prophet did not make such statement.

Recall that the controversial cleric had been reported to have said he had completed his assignments on earth and was going to die soon during Sunday service.

Reacting to the news, Okoye described such as untrue, saying the prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house after his death.

She said, “It is not true (that prophet Odumeje said during Church service last Sunday that he will die soon).

“You know that some people when they want to destroy someone’s image, they will write something with your name and put it in a YouTube and say that you said it.

“The prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house and that he will die soon.”