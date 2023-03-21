I Prayed My Enemy Shouldn’t Succeed Me – Umahi Reveals, Boasts Of Enthroning Nwifuru

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi says he earnestly prayed to God to successfully enthrone a successor as governor.

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday night during a thanksgiving service he organised for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Francis Nwifuru, in the March 18 governorship poll.

According to him, no conspiracy could overcome him as people, out of jealousy, made efforts to stop him from being elected as a senator and enthroning his successor.

“You know how governors are currently struggling to be re-elected, enthrone successors and to be elected Senators.

“We are three governors in the southeast for instance who sought to enthrone successors but only one (me) succeeded.

“Only two governors were elected into the senate and despite all apprehensions, the APC performed marvellously in the southeast zone,” he said.

Umahi added that he would not mount pressure on Nwifuru or try influencing his government.

“At this time on May 29, I will bow to him and say: ‘my boss I salute you’.

“He is my son and if he finds anything difficult, he will consult me and I will be there for him.

“When Nwifuru was nominated, I prayed to God that I don’t want my enemy to succeed me but him (Nwifuru),” he said.

He further commended Ebonyi residents for supporting Nwifuru and other APC candidates, promising they would deliver on the mandates given to them.

“I urge the governor-elect to enshrine a reward system to appreciate all those who worked assiduously to ensure his success,” he said.

Governor-elect Nwifuru who was the Speaker of the state House of Assembly before the polls, dedicated the victory to God and Ebonyi people who found him worthy to serve.

“I especially thank our father and leader of the party, Gov. Umahi, and assure him that I will be a worthy successor.

“I promise to fulfil my campaign promises and urge my fellow contestants to join me in making Ebonyi, the envy of other states of the federation,” he said.

Nwifuru polled 199,131 votes to defeat Ifeanyi Odi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 80,191 votes.