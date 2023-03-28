I Was Supposed To Be An Entertainer, But My Parents Forced Me To School — Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed that his parents forced him to go school because left to him, he was supposed to be into entertainment.

Speaking on News Central TV in an interview on Tuesday, Adeleke said, “I love music. I love dancing. In fact, I was supposed to be into entertainment and business. During that time when we were growing up, our father believed that you have to be a doctor, you have to be a lawyer, and you have to go to school. But they forced me to go to school.

“I went to the US in 1980 when Michael Jackson was booming. I used to go out there and do a dancing competition, and I was winning dollars. So it’s just part of me.

“So I am not surprised by my nephew and my kids, who have already picked that up. So I still have it in me.”

He also added that dancing was his hobby and didn’t stop him from his role as a governor.