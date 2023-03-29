I Will Not Squander The Honour Of A Lifetime – Tinubu Vows

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, disclosed that he cannot afford to treat his mandate lightly as the next president because it was a dream that he spent his life perfecting.

According to his first birthday message to Nigerians, titled “My 71st Birthday Message to Nigerians,” Tinubu raised a lot of hope as he vowed not to disappoint Nigerians when it matters most.

In his deep reflection, Tinubu reiterated that his swearing-in ceremony in two months would signify his preparation for the task ahead.

Expressing gratitude to God for sparing his life, the former governor of Lagos State stated that the holy month of Ramadan couldn’t have come at a better period, adding that he cherished it more than the celebration of individual achievements.

His words, “Dear Nigerians, I thank all of you who have expressed your goodwill towards me on the occasion of my 71st birthday. I received your kind words with great pleasure and was profoundly touched by the depth of your care and support. Above all, I thank God Almighty for the life He has given me, for all the opportunities and doors He has opened to me along the way.

“This year, in particular, I see this day as one of deep reflection. The spiritual meaning and significance of the holy month of Ramadan matter to me much more than the celebration of any individual milestone. Yet, this is my first birthday as the President-elect. A few weeks back, Nigerians gave me the honour of a lifetime. In exactly two months, on the 29th of May my term in office will begin. It is a rare privilege indeed, and one that I do not take lightly and shall not squander.

“With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams.

“I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people. I campaigned hard and made important promises. Those promises were not mere words; professed glibly or cynically to win support.

“They represent a bond that binds me to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian, whether you voted for me or not. I have prepared for this moment all my life, I will not fail. Henceforth, may growth, hope, peace and compassion stand proudly and ring loudly throughout the land. May we find the right way and the good courage to turn our beloved country into a strong, just and prosperous home for all. May Almighty God bless all Nigerians.”

The development is coming a week after his media officer, Tunde Rahman, announced that the president-elect had departed the country for a vacation in Paris, France capital.

Rahman noted that after a short rest in Europe, he may stay back to observe Ramadan fast before heading for Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Until his media aide cleared the air, blogs and social media platforms have been awash with news that the former governor of Lagos State was rushed abroad for medical attention.