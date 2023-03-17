“I Wish You All The Best” – Jandor’s Campaign DG Steps Down

The Lagos State Director General (DG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council, Seye Dairo, has resigned his position from the Party ahead the March 18 elections.

Dairo made this known in his resignation letter dated 15th March 2023 titled: “Resignation Letter As The Director General Of The Lagos State Gubernatorial Campaign Council (JANDOR4GOVERNOR 2023).”

Via the letter, he stated he has diligently worked tirelessly day and night since the inauguration of the campaign council and it is now time for him to leave.

He appreciated the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, for the time and opportunity to have worked with him and the entire campaign team.

READ ALSO: Lagos Guber: ‘All You Do Is Beat Women’ – Activist Accuses Jandor Of Physical Abuse, Rape (VIDEO)

He said: “Please accept this as my formal resignation letter as the Director General of The Jandor for Governor Campaign Council.

“I have diligently worked tirelessly day and night since the inauguration of the campaign council.

“I appreciate the time and opportunity to have worked with you and the entire campaign team but I have to formally take my leave now and I hope this decision meets you well.

“I wish you all the best in your endeavours. Thanks and God bless.”