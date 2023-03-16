If You Ever Cheat By Mistake, Don’t Tell Your Man — Actor Sean Jimoh Advises Women

Nollywood actor, Sean Jimoh has advised women to never make the mistake of telling their man if they ever cheated in the relationship.

The father of two made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday.

He noted that men don’t forgive cheating, so it is better to keep the secret between ‘you and God’.

READ MORE: DJ Cuppy Celebrates As She Graduates From Oxford University (Photos)

Jimoh wrote, “Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever cheat on your man by mistake, don’t ever confess! keep it between you and God.

“Men don’t forgive cheating and if they do, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life.”