I’ll Expose Ex Governors Who Looted Kaduna Dry — El Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has vowed to expose former governors of Kaduna State who allegedly left a big hole in the accounts of Kaduna State.

El Rufai stated that if they continue to talk, he would have no choice but to tell the world how they looted the money meant for development in the state and ferried some to UAE and other metropolitan capitals of Europe and America where they allegedly acquired properties.

According to him, one of the former Governors was allegedly complicit in a missing N500 million contract to reconstruct the popular WAFF Road, as nothing was done on the road until he came as Governor and turned the road into a dual carriageway.