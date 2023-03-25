I’ll Fulfill All I Said I’ll Accomplish In My First 100 Days In Office – Taraba Governor-Elect Vows

Taraba State Governor-elect, Lt. Col Agbu Kefas (retd.), on Saturday said he would keep all the promises he made during the electioneering, noting that “the era of promise and fail is over.”

While stating that his victory at the polls was part of the deal he struck with the people, he said that the people have reposed in him their future and hopes and he would not take it lightly.

Kefas made the known in a statement by his Spokesperson, Emmanuel Bello, obtained by journalists in Abuja.

He said, “Giving me this mandate is a serious matter and the social contract I have with the people is one I take seriously. I won’t play with their mandate. I promise to fulfill all I said and we shall accomplish them in our first 100 days in office.