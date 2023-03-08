I’ll Give More Attention To Retrieving Our Mandate – Peter Obi As He Cuts State Campaign Tours

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the just concluded elections has said he is committed to the mission of retrieving his mandate.

Recall Obi is presently seeking court redress over the outcome of the elections, alleging officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission had a handful of electoral manipulations during the polls.

Obi expressed his commitment via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible! -PO.

“It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion,” the tweet read.

Addressing the Party’s campaign for the March 11 election, Obi stated, “I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.”