I’m Certain Adamawa People Will Vote For Me Massively – Fintiri

Re-election seeking governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has said that he is not disturbed by the inconclusive declaration of the governorship election in the State.

He expressed confidence that “Almighty Allah” would make the people of Adamawa State come out to vote him.

Speaking in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Hausa Service on Wednesday, the governor said God has done everything for him since He gave him people and votes.

Finitri said “we are waiting for when the election would be concluded and a winner declared.”

According to him, the development was not new to him as it had happened before.

“This time around Allah will. repeat the history in my favour. The Adamawa people will decide and vote for me massively. I’m certain I will have majority votes by the grace of Allah. I’m not perturbed, I believe in Almighty Allah who will ensure the right time that I will be declared winner,” he prayed.