Imo Assembly Lawmaker, Arthur Egwim Is Dead

Member representing Ideato North constituency in the Imo state house of assembly, Arthur Egwim, is dead.

The two-term lawmaker reportedly died on Monday after a brief illness.

Egwim was first elected in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and re-elected in 2019 after he joined the Action Alliance party.

Speaker of the house, Emeka Nduka, described the deceased as “one of Imo’s finest and best legislators.”

“With heavy heart, but total submission to the will of God, we, the members of Imo state House of Assembly, wish to announce the death of one of our own, a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in IMHA, Rt. Hon. Barr. Arthur Egwim, who until his death represented Ideato-north state constituency,” Nduka said.

“His sudden death took place on Monday, 27th March, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Imo House of Assembly has indeed lost one of its finest and best brains. His demise will for a long time create a vacuum in the House.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant his wife and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We will miss him dearly,” he added.

Information Nigeria gathered that the lawmaker underwent surgery abroad prior to his death.

“He was flown abroad for surgery but couldn’t make it. Imo government also assisted him to travel abroad for his medicals. It is indeed a rude shock.

“He was a vibrant lawmaker who was friendly to all. Just when he was about to hand over to the member-elect in June, he left,” a source told The Cable.

It is however unclear if the surgery is connected to his demise.