INEC Declares Bassey Otu Winner Of Cross River Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Prince Bassey Edet Otu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the winner of the March 18 Cross River State governorship elections.

Teddy Charles Adias, the Returning Officer for the State, declared that Bessey Otu got a total of 258619 votes to defeat Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 179636 votes.

According to results collated by INEC, the PDP took the lead in three local governments namely Ikom, Bekwarra and Ogoja, while the APC swept all other 15 local governments.

According to Adias, “Otu Bassey Edet, of the APC having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”