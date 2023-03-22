INEC Declares Labour Party’s Alex Otti Winner Of Abia Guber Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), winner of the March 18 Abia State governorship election.

The State’s Returning Officer, Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, who announced the results in Umuahia, said Otti polled 175,467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the election.

Ahiwe and Nwafor garnered 88,529 and 28,972 respectively in the exercise.

The electoral body had on Monday suspended the collation of the election results in Abia and Enugu over the invasion of its facilities in the two States by thugs.