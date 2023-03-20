INEC Declares PDP’s Oborevwori Winner Of Delta Guber Election

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Delta State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The result was announced on Monday by Mr Monday Udoh-Tom, the Resident Electoral Commissioner.

READ ALSO: Lagos Guber: “You Were Not Re-Elected, You Selected Yourself” – Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes, Omo-Agege polled 240,229, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, got 11,029 votes.

Out of the 25 local governments in the state, of which PDP’s Oborevwori won in 21 of them, APC’s Omo-Agege won the remaining four local government areas.