INEC Declares PDP’s Umo Eno Akwa Ibom Governor-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Eno was declared the winner by INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Emmanuel Adigio.

READ ALSO: Seyi Makinde Re-Elected For Second Term As Oyo State Governor

Eno polled 354,348 to defeat his closest rivals — Akanimo Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 129,602 votes and Labour Party (LP)’s Uduakobong who got 4,746 votes.

Eno won 29 local government areas while the Young Progressives Party YPP Senator Bassey Akpan won his own local government area, Ibiono Ibom and Ikono LGAs.

Eno, a former Commissioner for Lands in Akwa Ibom, is the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel, whose two terms of eight years will end on May 29, 2023.