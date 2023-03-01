INEC Declares Tinubu As Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election

Despite tension, uncertainties and chaos that greeted the 2023 presidential election, the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu the winner of the exercise.

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu the winner at exactly 4:10 a.m on Wednesday at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

After days of collation, the former Lagos State governor polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who garnered 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

However, the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with total votes of 1,496,687 votes.

The INEC boss further noted that the registered voters for the election was 93,469,008, while 25,286,616 voters were accredited.

Yakubu added that the total valid votes was 24,025,940, while total rejected votes was 939,278.

According to him, the total number of votes cast was 24,965,218.

“I certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 presidential election held on the 25th of February 2003,” the INEC Chairman declared.