INEC Followed All Guidelines For Tinubu To Emerge President-Elect – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has on Friday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), followed all guidelines before the winner of the just concluded presidential election was pronounced.

Bello appealed to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to accept defeat and work with the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the progress of the country.

The APC chieftain who made the call while appearing live on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, maintained that Nigerians must come to the reality that they now have a president-elect, urging Atiku and Obi, and their supporters to remain calm and allow peace reign in the country.

His words: “All I can tell my brothers and leaders, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, and the multitudes of the followers is to please calm down, let us have Nigeria first. Let us live in peace.

“Let us support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement the laudable programmes and policies that he’s coming up with, as contained in his roadmap, The Renewed Hope 2023.

“Once you’re not satisfied – I’m happy they are taking the legal and very lawful means to seek redress, but we should not overheat the polity,” Bello said reacting to the presidential candidates’ move against the outcome of the February 25th polls.”

On the conduct of the election, Bello said: “The 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections have come and gone. To the glory of God, we have a president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In every contest, there must be a winner and a loser. And of course, you can’t stop those that lose from venting their grievances and pointing out flaws. In every system of governance or electioneering, none is 100 percent perfect.

“But let me tell you that, substantially, INEC followed their guidelines and the rules of the game. Our president-elect today followed all these guidelines and the rules and today he has emerged the president-elect.”

He maintained that as much as he has supported the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, he is ready to support Tinubu’s government until the latter succeeds.

Recall Bello contested the APC’s June 6, 2022, presidential primary, but joined 13 other aspirants who lost to Tinubu by a landslide, after which he refuses to reveal any plans to contest in the near future.

When asked about a possible bid on the horizon, the Kogi governor said, “The future belongs to God almighty and only almighty Allah has that decision to make for me as we move forward. But for now, I have a task at hand in Kogi State and I’m duty-bound to support my party.”

According to him, he is duty-bound to support the president-elect, adding that allies like him must advise and guide him to ensure that he succeeds beyond Buhari.