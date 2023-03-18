INEC Moved My Polling Unit Without Notice — Rita Dominic Cries Out

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has called out INEC for moving her polling unit to another place without prior notice.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Saturday.

She wrote, “At my polling unit in vgc with fam but @inecnigeria @ineclagos decided to move our polling unit and set up outside the estate on the main road without prior notice.

“I have voted in same polling unit for over 10 years and did so just about 3 weeks ago for the presidential election. I can’t fathom why Inec officials will decide to move this outside? There are many senior citizens who live inside the estate, who want to exercise their civic duty, but as it stands now, might not be able to do that because of this decision.

“What reason would you move thousands of voters from somewhere that is organised to a chaotic place that would obstruct traffic? I just can’t wrap my head around it!”