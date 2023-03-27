INEC To Conduct Supplementary Elections In Kebbi, Adamawa April 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi on Monday.

Oyekanmi said, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

Recall that in Kebbi state and Adamawa state, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive by INEC and supplementary elections scheduled to hold in some polling units in both states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, had last Saturday assured protesting women at the commission’s headquarters in respect of the Adamawa election that a new date for the supplementary election that would be “credible and transparent” would be announced soon.