INEC To Issue Certificates Of Return To Governors-Elect On Wednesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will issue certificates of return to newly elected governors, deputy governors-elect and State Assembly members-elect from Wednesday to Friday.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, in a statement on Saturday, said by the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the above provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March 2023 for the issuance of certificates of return to Governors and Deputy Governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the Federation

“Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various States,” he stated.

As it stands, the results of 26 of the 28 governorship elections have been announced. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 15 states, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in nine, Labour Party (LP) in one while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won Kano. The elections in Kebbi and Adamawa are still inconclusive.