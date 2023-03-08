INEC To Postpone Governorship Elections To March 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections by one week according to reports by Peoples Gazette.

The elections will now hold on March 18, 2023.

The exercise was previously scheduled to hold on March 11, but INEC, citing a logistics crisis stemming from BVAS configuration and transportation, said the election can not take place as scheduled following a meeting of its executives on Wednesday evening.

“The elections were postponed to allow one more week for preparations,” an official familiar with the meeting told Peoples Gazette by telephone on Wednesday night. “We should be able to get everything in order before March 18.”

The electoral body is however yet to confirm the development.