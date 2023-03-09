INEC’s Non-Compliance To Guidelines Flawed Presidential, NASS Elections – Afenifere

Afenifere, pan-yoruba socio-political organisation, has knocked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct and outcome of not complying with electoral guidelines in the Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections.

Via a communique issued after its general meeting to newsmen by the secretary general of the association, Sola Ebiseni, in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday, the organisation stated its position.

The statement revealed the alleged non-compliance with the electoral guidelines by INEC caused a series of malpractices during the concluded election.

“The deliberate non-compliance by the Commission with these mandatory guidelines encouraged electoral brigandage at the polling units which included the destruction of ballot papers, snatching of ballot boxes;

“Doctoring of figures and swapping of votes of candidates at the coalition centres by amended and outlawed manual procedures which rendered the 25th February 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections flawed in several respects as confirmed by local and international observers.

“The results of the lawful votes at the election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party won the said election and we thus support his decision challenging the contrary Declaration by the INEC,” the statement read in part.

Again, the organisation insisted that the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi won the presidential election, saying, “We denounced in strong terms and dissociate Afenifere from any congratulatory message in the name of the Organisation or howsoever to any candidate as illegally declared by the INEC.”

“Afenifere reiterates that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a person of its Southern part and specifically the South-East,” the statement added.

It further called on citizens to troop out en masse and participate fully in the coming governorship and house of assembly elections.