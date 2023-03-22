It’s Best To Perform Surgical Operation To Remove Entire Genes – Keyamo Tells Diasporans Destroying Nigerian Passport

Festus Keyamo, chief spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has reacted to videos of some Nigerians in diaspora, destroying their passport following the outcome of the 2023 elections.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that in videos that surfaced on social media, the aggrieved Nigerians described the country as irredeemable and a failed state, adding that they will cease to have anything to do with or be associated with the country in their entire life.

Destroying his Nigerian international passport, one of the aggrieved Nigerians in diaspora who did not disclose his identity in the video said, “Having critically observed the way and manner the Nigerian elections have been conducted so far, I have come to the conclusion that Nigeria can never be redeemed and as a result, I have decided not to be associated with anything called Nigeria.

“In order to buttress my assertion, I hereby destroy my Nigerian passport. Thank you. God bless you.”

Another angry Nigerian berated politicians, traditional leaders, and Nigerians of Yoruba, South-West region, for ethnically profiling and attacking people of the South-East (Igbos) living in Lagos State.

According to him, his wife is Yoruba and he wanted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become the next president of Nigeria.

Ripping his passport, the enraged man said, “This is my Nigerian passport and it doesn’t even matter whether I am an Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa. The bottom line is that I am a Nigerian and that comes first. Nigeria has failed us. We have hoped for a better country.

Reacting via Twitter on Tuesday, Festus Keyamo said the international passport is merely a travel document as the perfect attestation of a person’s origin is the genes inherited from forebears.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said instead of destroying one’s international passport, a complete surgical operation should be done to replace one’s entire genes.

He wrote: “The perfect attestation of a person’s origin is the genes inherited from forebears; the international passport is, at best, a travel document.

“So, instead of tearing one’s international passport, a complete surgical operation to replace one’s entire genes is highly recommended.”