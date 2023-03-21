It’s Time For New, Davido Announces Album, ‘TIMELESS

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has returned to music as he announced his new album titled “TIMELESS”.

The singer who had kept his fans guessing about his much-anticipated return to music took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to announce his return and new album to drop March 31st.

Recalled Davido had promised in December last year to resume music activities in March after the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido, who has also been absent on social media platforms, deleted most of his pictures, including promotional contents on Instagram some days back and also removed his profile picture, fuelling insinuations that he could be up to something in the coming days.

He finally revealed his comeback saying, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal.

“A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence.

“Thank you to evervone out there for your love and support that has held me down.

“All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.

“My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st.“