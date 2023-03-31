I’ve Never Met Her Before — Gov Ikpeazu Reacts To Guber REC Allegation On Results Manipulation

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has expressed shock over claims of conniving with some officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the State during the March 18 governorship election.

Information Nigeria reports that the Returning Officer of the Abia governorship election, Nnenna Nnannaya Oti claimed that she was offered financial incentives by the governor to manipulate the election results.

Oti, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, made the claim on Tuesday while being welcomed by the management, staff and students of the university.

In the same vein, the State’s governor-elect, Alex Otti, accused some electoral officers of working in connivance with Ikpeazu, to alter some results of governorship election in the State.

According to him, results from Obingwa Local Government Area where governor Ikpeazu hails from are being altered in favour of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe.

Ikpeazu who spoke during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night said he had never met Oti before, adding, “I’m shocked because in the first place, if she’s is a Professor, she should know that, she doesn’t even have the capacity to manipulate results, because the results must have emanated from the units, collected at the wards and local governments.

“For her it’s just to add them up and announce. I’ve not met her before. I’ve not spoken to her. If have met her before let her come to the public and announce.

“I’m sure she’s only making a big noise out of nothing. The only thing was that I saw the coincidence and traced her background and complained to INEC that this lady is not going to be fair, but they assured me not to worry, so I’m still shocked.

“What she has betrayed in the aftermath of her service or stewardship in Abia, indicates that fact that she is visibly happy with what she did. Her level of bias in that regard could be placed in favour of a party.

“She has betrayed that she has something at the back of mind before she came.”