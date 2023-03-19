Kano Guber: “Invade INEC Collation Centres” – APC, NNPP Order Supporters

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have directed their supporters to march to collation centres of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NNPP supporters were ordered by the Party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, while the spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Muhammad Garba, made the call for ruling Party’s supporters.

Via a statement issued on Saturday, Garba said the call become necessary to enable Party stakeholders guard against possible falsification or altering of results.

In the same vein, Kwankwaso, the leader of Kwankwasiyya movement, asked all the party supporters to storm the centers to make sure that their votes count.

According to him, from the results collated so far, his party is confident of winning Saturday’s governorship election and that the votes must be accompanied from their respective polling units to Registration Area Collation Centres.

Kwankwaso said: “I thank all Kwankwasiyya and NNPP supporters for their solidarity. But I also call on patriots to make sure that they follow the collation process to their RAC centres, Local Government and even state level.

“We have intelligence reports that some enemies of this state are trying to take advantage of this to disrupt the process.”