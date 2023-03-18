Katsina Guber: If They Give You Money, Collect, Vote Your Candidate – Buhari Tells Voters

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A in Daura, Katsina State, with a message to electorates to vote for their preferred candidates even if politicians tried to offer them money.

The president, who briefly spoke to newsmen both in English and Hausa languages after casting his vote on Saturday, said his administration had been preaching against vote-buying and monetisation of politics, calling on politicians to desist from such acts.

“If they (politicians) still give you money, collect, but vote for your preferred candidates,” Buhari maintained.

He again thanked the electorate for trusting the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections where the party’s candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, emerged winner.

president, who cast his vote at about 9.55a.m, refused to ‘openly’ display his ballot paper as he did during the Feb. 25 Presidential election.