Labour Party Dumps Gov Candidate, Endorses PDP In Rivers State

The Labour Party in Rivers State has adopted the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara, ahead of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The state Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, saying Fubara’s senatorial district had yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state.

Pepple noted that its decision was following uncertainties around its candidate in the state, Mrs Beatrice Itubo.

He said, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Funara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the up coming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”