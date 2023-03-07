Labour Party Not In Alliance With Any Party Ahead Governorship Polls – Abure

The Labour Party (LP) national chairman, Julius Abure, has said it is not going into an alliance with any political party ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections, March 11.

Abure who revealed this in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that the party is not looking forward to any alliance with other parties and that the party leadership has not instructed any State chapter to allign or support the candidate of another Party.

The LP chairman, further called on supporters to come out enmasse and vote for all the Party candidates across the country in the March 11 governorship and state assembly polls.

“As preparation for this Saturday’s Governorship/State House of Assembly elections enter final preparations, the Labour Party is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that our candidates not only participate, but win at the ballot.

“This call becomes necessary given reports from some political opportunists from other political platforms, claiming that they have reached an agreement with Obidients and LP supporters to cast their ballots for them in this Saturday’s polls.

“We want to state categorically and unequivocally that the national secretariat of LP has not given any instructions for any chapter of the party to liaise or support any candidate except LP candidates in this Saturday’s polls.

“Our members should not only go out and vote, but follow the process to a conclusive end as provided by the Law.

“We encourage millions of the electorate who believe in LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the philosophy of the party not to be deterred, but troop out en masse and vote for all LP candidates anywhere in the country. The LP is not in any alliance with any political party in the run-up to this Saturday’s polls,” the statement read.